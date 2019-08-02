The late Ida Mai Swanson Corbett was inducted into the inaugural Alabama High School Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame.
Corbett was one of 12 inductees who were all pioneers in the sport that were inducted on Friday, July 17, during a banquet in Montgomery. The AHSVCA is an affiliate of the American Volleyball Coaches Association. The event was just prior to the AHSAA All-Star Sports Week.
Corbett, a long time Eufaula native and Barbour County coaching legend, passed away Feb. 12 earlier this year in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 90. She was also a great educator, role model and friend.
Her coaching career began in the segregated Barbour County Schools in 1949 at Rebecca Comer. In 1967, she was transferred to Barbour County High School in Clio. The volleyball team put Clio on the map as far as girls sports.
Her team at Clio made seven trips to the state tournament between 1968 and 1981, being runner-up three times and winning two state titles in back-to-back seasons – 1977-78, and 1978-79.
After consolidation, Corbett began coaching at Clayton High School with volleyball in the 1981-82 season. She would lead her Clayton squad to 10 state tournaments, including a runner-up finish in 1983.
She finished with a record of 394-85 as a volleyball coach at the three schools and several of her players went to college on scholarships.
In 1980-81, Corbett was named SCAC Volleyball Coach of the Year. She retired after the 1991-92 school year and after 44 years of service. After retirement, she continued her love for volleyball, coaching teams with the Upward Bound program at Wallace Community College Sparks Campus for several years, winning championships in 1997 and ’98.
In 2002, Corbett was inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.