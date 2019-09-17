COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood quarterback Austin McCardle completed 6-of-7 passes for 259 yards and five touchdowns and the Bears picked off five Barbour County passes in a 65-0 rout.
Micah Lewis started the scoring with a safety less than a minute into the game. Raymon Bryant returned an interception 51 yards for a score. McCardle scored on a 9-yard run and kicker Caleb Butler hit the first of his nine extra point kicks to make it 16-0.
McCardle hit Clayton Gilmore for a 57 yards and a TD for a 23-0 lead with 4:27 left in the first quarter.
McCardle then found Landon Richardson for 21 yards and a score. Lewis scored on a 5-yard run for a 37-0 lead.
McCardle and Bryant connected on a 74-yard score and it was 44-0 at halftime.
McCardle threw to Gilmore for an 8-yard TD, Richardson scored on a 13-yard run and Marcos Alvarez scored on a 7-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Bryant and Dylan McCardle had two interceptions each and Anthony Hunter added another. Gilmore led the Bears (1-2, 1-1) with seven tackles.
Barbour County, which now has a state-long 53-game losing streak, plays at Geneva County (1-3) Friday.
