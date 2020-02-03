Macy Crawford, a sophomore from Eufaula, had a hit and an RBI each in both games of a doubleheader as Wallace Community College swept a season-opening twinbill against Andrew College of Cuthbert, Georgia, 10-3 and 18-4.
WCC plays again Wednesday in a doubleheader at LaGrange College (Georgia) starting at noon CST.
