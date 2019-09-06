Barbour County Jaguars

CLAYTON -- The Barbour County Lady Jaguars fell in their volleyball season-opener to the Dale County Lady Warriors, 25-11, 25-10 and 25-11 Tuesday. The junior varsity Lady Jaguars also lost, 25-21, 25-5.

Senior Kenydra Cunningham led Barbour County’s varsity with 6 service points, followed by Teliya Russell with 2 and Tasjma Walton 1 service point, 1 kill and 2 assists.

Gabby Merrill led the Barbour County JV squad with 3 service points and 2 assists, followed by Trinity Lockhart with 3 service points and Aaliyah Peterson 2.

Both Barbour County teams will host Ariton on Tuesday in an Area contest.

