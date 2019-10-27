CLAYTON — Daleville’s Jalen White continues to break records and close in on others after rushing for 462 yards and school-record eight touchdowns on just nine carries in playing only the first half of a 78-26 Class 2A, Region 2 victory over winless Barbour County on Friday night.
Daleville (7-3, 4-3) led 64-14 at halftime over Barbour County (0-9, 0-7)
White, just a week after rushing for 465 yards and seven touchdowns against Geneva County, has now compiled 3,381 yards on the season with 46 touchdowns.
The Daleville senior is now in second place in AHSAA history for season rushing, passing the 3,083 total by Aliceville’s Kendal Gibson in 2000. The record is held by former Dale County star Jamarius Henderson, who rushed for 3,483 in 2014.
White scored on runs of 29, 54, 75, 45, 37, 41, 81 and 69 yards. He didn’t carry the ball in the second half. The other Daleville touchdowns were a Sincere McKenzie TD run and a Peanut Bloodsaw to Jordan McDonald touchdown pass.
Robert Dees, Sincere McKenzie, Cameron Giles, Jeremiah Cunningham, Peanut Bloodsaw, Romeo McKenzie, Cortez Buckhalter and Cedreon Wiley all scored on two-point conversion runs for Daleville (7-3, 4-3).
For Barbour County, Zakwavis Johnson threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Raphael Williams for its first score. Williams scored on a 2-yard run and then connected with Jailin Merrill on the 2-point throw.
In the second half, Charles Richardson scored on a 72-yard run and caught a pass on the 2-point try. Williams threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Johnson. Johnson was 6-of-16 passing for 143 yards and Williams had five catches for 143 yards.
It was the state-record 59th consecutive loss for Barbour County, which closes out the season Friday at Union Springs vs. Bullock County (5-4, 4-3).
