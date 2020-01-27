hole in one art

Tony Darrigan recorded his first career hole-in-one Jan. 8 at Eufaula Country Club.

Using a 25-degree hybrid club, Darrigan aced the par-3, 156-yard No. 4.

Witnessing the feat were Darrigan’s playing partners, Will Washington, Rick Huner and Jerry Stanley.

