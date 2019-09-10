CLAYTON --Dillon Caraway and Dalton Caraway combined to account for six touchdowns and G.W. Long’s defense scored three times in a 59-14 Class 2A, Region 2 win over Barbour County, extending the Jaguars’ losing streak to 52 straight games.
The Rebels (2-0, 1-0) led 30-0 at the end of the first quarter. Konner Casey returned a fumble 5 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring before Dillon Caraway scored on a 44-yard run. A safety by Mekhian Jackson, two Dillon Caraway TD runs of 31 and 3 yards and a safety by Casey finished the first-quarter blitz for Long.
The Rebels’ other scores came on touchdown passes from Dalton Caraway to Jackson Chancey, Hunter Whitehead and Carson Dunlap, covering 30, 40 and 15 yards plus a 15-yard TD run by Mikey McCraney.
Dillon Caraway rushed only three times, but all three were TDs, covering 88 yards. McCraney rushed for 61 yards on five carries and Trevor Morris had 53 yards on three carries. Dalton Caraway was 4-of-7 passing for 84 yards with three TDs.
For Barbour County, Gabe Harrison threw a 12-yard pass to Ralpheal Williams to make it 39-6 and Harrison threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Williams and Tyrecus Womack scored the 2-point conversion.
Womack had 60 yards rushing.
Defensively, Niquaves Efford had six tackles, Charles Richardson had five and John Cromartie and Womack each had three.
Barbour County visits Cottonwood (0-2) Friday.
