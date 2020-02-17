Eufaula High has opened the 2020 baseball season with three consecutive victories.
Eufaula defeated Slocomb 7-3 and 10-3 on Saturday.
In the opener, Eufaula took an early lead in the first inning when Brody Ingram singled.
In the top of the second inning, Slocomb tied things up at two following an EHS error.
After Slocomb scored one run in the top of the sixth, Eufaula answered with one of its own. Eufaula answered when Tyler Culpepper grounded out, scoring one run.
Eufaula took the lead for good with one run in the third inning as Richard Birch Cochran doubled with two strikes, scoring one run.
Eufaula scored five runs in the fifth inning thanks to singles by Trip Swain, Ethan Black, and Hunter Cochran.
Black pitched Eufaula to victory, going five innings, allowing two hits and three runs while striking out eight. Swain threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Eufaula had 11 hits in the game. Daniel Clayton and Ingram each managed multiple hits for EHS. Clayton led the Tigers with three hits.
In the second game, Eufaula got on the board in the first inning when.
Eufaula pulled away for good with five runs in the third inning. In the third Daniel Clayton was hit by a pitch, driving in a run, Jamey King induced Richard Birch Cochran to hit into a fielder’s choice, but two runs scored, King induced Trip Swain to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored, and Brooks Weeks drew a walk, scoring one run.
Weeks was the winning pitcher for Eufaula. He lasted three innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out six and walking one. Brayden Price threw four innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Jaylen Nobles was on the pitcher’s mound for Slocomb. He allowed zero hits and two runs over two innings. Caulin Thomas, Brayden Whitaker, and King each contributed in relief for Slocomb.
Hunter Cochran, Christopher Neuman, Price, Clayton, and Richard Birch Cochran each collected one hit to lead Eufaula.
Slocomb tallied seven hits. Nobles and Whitaker all managed multiple hits for Slocomb.
Eufaula 5, Carroll 2OZARK — Eufaula High opened its baseball season Tuesday with a 5-2 victory at Carroll.
The Tigers managed just three hits, but used a combined one-hitter from four pitchers to win the pitchers’ duel.
Eufaula got things started in the first inning when an error scored one run for Eufaula .
Brooks Weeks earned the win for Eufaula. He went three innings, allowing no runs or hits, struck out five and walked none. Ethan Black, Hess Horne, and Isaiah Meyers all put in work in relief out of the bullpen. Horne recorded the last two outs to earn the save.
Trip Swain, Horne, and Black each collected one hit to lead Eufaula. Richard Birch Cochran, Weeks and Swain each drove in a run.
The Tigers didn’t commit a single error in the field. Daniel Clayton had the most chances in the field with 11. EHS stole eight bases during the game with Cochran, Horne and Brayden Price stealing two each.
