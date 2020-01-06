In a game marked by scoring runs, the Dothan Wolves girls basketball team ended up running off the court with an impressive 73-63 victory over Eufaula on Friday night.
It was a huge Class 6A, Area 3 win for Dothan, which improved to 12-2 overall.
Eufaula is now 15-4.
“Preparation,” Dothan girls coach DiShon Benjamin said of the key to victory. “That’s what it comes down to. I was nervous about playing them coming off that Christmas break and being our first game back, but in reality that week of preparation was the key to the game.
“I don’t care what you’re doing, if you want to have success at the end, you’ve got to prepare on the front end.
“A couple of balls bounced our way, we hit some of open shots, some of their girls got in foul trouble — all of that stuff worked in our favor.”
In the boys game, Eufaula’s Jadarious Blackshire hit the second of two free throws with one second left to break a tie and give the Tigers a thrilling 66-65 win over Dothan.
In a game Eufaula looked in control most of the way, Dothan mounted a fourth-quarter rally to take the game down the wire.
The Eufaula boys improved to 13-5, while Dothan is now 8-5.
In the girls game, the first half went back-and-forth until Dothan took charge in the final minutes with a 12-2 scoring run to end the period with a 30-23 advantage.
Brianna Reese nailed a 3-pointer to start the run midway through the second quarter and Alexis Hudgens connected on a long 3 from the wing and also scored on a reverse layup off an offensive rebound during the scoring spree.
Both would go on to have big nights scoring for Dothan as Hudgens tallied 26 points and Reese scored 22.
Eufaula went on a 9-2 run to open the third quarter, capped by a put back by Emily Nix to tie it at 32-32.
But the Wolves then turned the game right back around in controlling the rest of the period.
Hudgens swished through another 3-pointer to begin what would be a 15-2 scoring run and banked in another as the Wolves stretched the lead to 47-34 after Reese scored on a jumper in the lane with just under two minutes left in the quarter.
Eufaula got two quick baskets by Zahria Hoskey to stop the Wolves’ run, but then Dothan scored the final nine points of the third quarter and the first six of the fourth to take a commanding 62-38 advantage.
The Tigers weren’t done, however, and utilized some strong defensive pressure to make it interesting down the stretch.
Eufaula standout Kaitlin Peterson, who was mostly held in check for three quarters, ignited a comeback try for the Tigers. Peterson scored 23 points to lead the Tigers with 17 of those coming in the fourth quarter.
Eufaula scored 12 unanswered points to pull back within 64-52 with still 3:06 left after Peterson drained two free throws after scoring the Tigers four previous points on two inside baskets.
But Dothan got a made free throw by Reese and a putback by Amiyah Rollins to push the lead back out to 67-52 and held on for the victory. Rollins had a strong night scoring inside with 15 points.
Hoskey scored 18 points to follow Peterson in scoring for Eufaula.
“They are a very good team and this was our first real test since the beginning of the season when we ran into Opelika,” Benjamin said.
“One of the things we talk about is there are different levels, different tiers of teams. Our goals is to do everything we can do to get to be a tier one team.”
