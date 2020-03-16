In a tense Class 6A, Area 3 battle at Eufaula’s Tiger Stadium, the Dothan boys edged the host Tigers 1-0 on Friday night.
Alan Flores scored the Dothan goal off an assist by Wolensky St. Jean. Carlos Flores, Alan’s younger brother, delivered a shutout in goal, saving five shots.
The two teams hope to play again Tuesday in Dothan.
