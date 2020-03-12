Eufaula fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 12-3 loss to Dothan on Tuesday.

Carly Puckett took the loss for Eufaula, surrendering 12 runs on 17 hits over six innings, striking out four and walking one.

Carley Clark had a home run in the fourth inning for the Tigers.

Eufaula collected six hits on the day. Sydney Wiggins and Catherine Nolin each had two hits to lead the Tigers.

Eufaula welcomed Russell County to town Thursday and Ariton on Friday (5 p.m.). The Lady Tigers will visit Carroll in Ozark on Monday (5 p.m.).

