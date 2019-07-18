The Southern Outlaw Dragboat Association and the Hamilton Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department will host the second annual 800-foot outboard dragboat race on Lake Simmie, three miles south of Brundidge, on Aug. 3.
Gates open at 9 a.m. and racing starts at 11 a.m. There will eight classes, which are- Pro Mod, 1250lb Comp, Pro Carb, V6 Pro, Formula, Formula 2, River Racer, Bass n Ski.
The lake is located at 1984 County Road 4423 in Brundidge, and is the property of Mr. and Mrs. Rayvon Graham. Lake Simmie is a manmade lake that was created in 1988 by Mr. Grahams’ father. Recent upgrades have the lake at 3,300-foot long and 600-foot wide. Tickets will be $8 available and available at the gate for 12 and older; under 12 is free. Please bring your lawn chairs, ez ups, etc. There will be concessions on site with your typical racing event burgers, dogs and such with beverages.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the Hamilton Crossroads Fire Department to fund an addition to the fire station.
If you need any additional information, please contact me at jayjacksonjcsandfs@gmail.com, 334-618-4345 (cell), or Facebook under Southern Outlaw Dragboat Association.
