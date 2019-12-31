Enterprise lost most of a 20-point lead in the second half before some clutch 3-point shooting by Damarion Holt and Dallas Howell helped preserve a 74-67 victory over Barbour County.
Eufaula scored the first 12 points of the game and never looked back in a surprisingly easy 70-34 victory over Carroll.
So it will be a cat fight — Tigers vs. Wildcats — in Tuesday night’s Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic championship game between Enterprise and Eufaula. Carroll played Barbour County in the consolation game earlier Tuesday.
The Wildcats (11-6) led 50-30 a little more than three minutes into the second half before the Jaguars caught fire.
They got as close as two points at 67-65 when JaJaborius Bennett drained a 3-pointer with just over two minutes remaining.
But Howell, who scored 22 points, made a 3-pointer when his shot from the left wing bounced off the rim, off the glass, back to the rim before it fell through to restore the five-point lead. Quentin Hayes then scored for the Wildcats, who won by seven.
“I thought we played well enough in the first half to make up for some of our sloppy play,” Enterprise coach Rhett Harrelson said. “Well, it wasn’t even sloppy play. Credit them. They came out and made some plays.
“I’m glad we found a way to win that game, despite not playing as good as we did in the first half. Found a way to win against some guys who can really play. A good team like that, it’s always a good thing.”
Holt kept red-hot Barbour County at bay with three 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. The 5-foot-9 guard finished with 20 points, including 6-for-9 from 3-point range.
“He played a heck of a game,” Harrelson said. “I see he got 20, but to me it was more about his defensive effort and his handling the ball. He was tough as nails tonight. He was the toughest dude on the court tonight no matter his size. We had a bunch of guys that played hard and battled. I’m just happy we were able to find a way to win it.”
Hayes finished with 12 points. Jalen Cunningham added eight.
Willie Screws and Ralpheal Williams led Barbour County (8-10) with 20 points each. Bennett had 15 and Javier Walker had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
