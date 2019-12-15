Eufaula seized a 38-24 halftime lead, but couldn’t hold off the Class 7A No. 3 ranked Lee Generals, who rallied to force overtime before winning 79-73 Thursday night.
The Generals (9-0) outscored Eufaula 22-18 in the fourth quarter to tie it at 67 and outscored the Tigers 12-6 in OT.
DeMarshia Davis had 24 points to lead Lee. DeMarquise Miles added 21 points and Nicholas Barnes had 14 with both scoring six each in OT. Jamarie Smith added 12.
Eiseric Thomas had 24 to pace Eufaula (4-5). Caleb Paige had 16 and Rodarius Thomas had 13.
Eufaula 73, Abbeville 40Eiszeric Thomas had 21 points, Jadarious Blackshire 19 and Caleb Paige 13 to lead Eufaula, which seized a 26-8 lead after the first quarter.
Eric Truitt led Abbeville with 11 points and Monqarius Cooper had 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.