MONTGOMERY
Eufaula scored the first five points of overtime and held on to beat Sidney Lanier 86-79 in the Southeast Regional Tournament Tuesday at Garrett Coliseum to advance to the Class 6A state semifinals.
The Tigers, the state runner-up in 2018, will play at the state tournament for the second time in three years. They will play Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the BJCC Arena in Birmingham against Huffman (30-3), which won the Northeast Regional title with a 76-74 overtime win over Pinson Valley on Tuesday.
“This is huge going back for the second year (in three years),” Eufaula head coach Michael Smith said. “Being there the second time, we should be more relaxed and ready to go.”
Smith said this year’s team, which has 11 upperclassmen, including four seniors, didn’t play much on the state runner-up team, but will be relied on at this year’s state tourney.
“A lot of these players were on that team,” Smith said. “They didn’t have a significant role then, but at this time, they are key points to our success right now, especially our senior class.”
Senior Eiszeric Thomas, who earned regional MVP tournament honors Tuesday, was part of the team two years ago and also felt that experience would help this year.
“I had a look at it (two years ago) and now I have a better look,” Thomas said. “I know what to do now instead of going out there and roaming around like I did as a sophomore.”
Eufaula is in the state semifinals after overcoming a six-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation to force overtime and then dominating the extra period 16-9.
“At the end, we kept our composure and finished the ball game,” Smith said. “Lanier is a good team and they didn’t go down.
“We didn’t get rattled. We settled down and kept our composure to finish the ball game. They were up six and it was looking pretty bad, but we kept fighting and we hit some shots and finally started rebounding.”
Eufaula held the lead the first three quarters before Lanier rallied early in the fourth quarter. Down 70-64, Thomas hit two free throws with 1:44 left after grabbing an offensive rebound.
Following two missed free throws by the Poets’ Juan Brown, Thomas hit 1-of-2 free throws with 1:22 left, cutting it to 70-67.
Sidney Lanier had a traveling violation on the ensuing possession then Tiger sophomore Josh Paige drilled a 3-pointer off the right wing to tie the game at 70 with 46.8 seconds left. It was the second huge trey of the quarter for Paige, who hit one to bring a four-point Poet lead down to one midway in the period.
“Those were big shots,” Smith said. “We try to get him to realize that he has to shoot more. For him to shoot it at those particular times with the magnitude of the ball game and that he was willing to take those shots were huge.”
After Paige’s second 3-pointer, Eufaula’s Caleb Paige took a Poet charge on the left baseline with 24.5 seconds left, giving the Tigers a chance to win it on a last-second shot. However, Jadarious Blackshire’s 3-point attempt from the top of the key bounced off the rim, pushing the game to overtime.
The Tigers got off to a good start in the overtime as Eiszeric Thomas scored on a putback after a loose ball and Caleb Paige scored on a foul-line jumper around a Lanier traveling violation.
After a missed shot by Lanier, Blackshire hit 1-of-2 free throws to push Eufaula up 75-70 with 2:38 to go in the overtime.
The Tigers maintained the advantage by hitting 11-of-16 free throws in the overtime’s final two minutes. Josh Paige hit 4-of-4, Caleb Paige 4-of-6 and Blackshire 3-of-6 .
Both teams had five players score in double figures. Eiszeric Thomas led Eufaula with 20 points and also had a team-high nine rebounds. Roadarius Thomas had 19 points, Josh Paige 16 and Blackshire and Caleb Paige had 11 each.
Antwan Burnett led Sidney Lanier with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Malik Stinson had 13, followed by Brown and Joshua Williams with 12 each and Ja’Darius Temple with 10.
Blackshire and Rodarius Thomas of Eufaula along with Lanier’s Burnett and Williams all earned all-tournament team honors. Calera’s Chad Chambers also made the team.
Eufaula started off strong, building a 14-point lead in the first quarter at 25-11. The Tigers led 26-14 at the quarter break, finishing the period 8-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-4 on 3-pointers. Eiszeric Thomas had 10 points and Rodarius Thomas eight at the quarter break.
Lanier, though, clawed back into it, closing the gap to two late in the half at 37-35 before a layup by Jordan Lawson and a 3-pointer by Josh Paige pushed the Tigers up 42-35 at halftime.
Eufaula led most of the third quarter, though it was tied twice, and the Tigers had a 58-52 lead going to the final period.
The Poets scored six straight to open the fourth quarter to tie it at 58. After an Eiszeric Thomas free throw, Lanier went in front for the first time on a Burnett layup with 5:24 left at 60-59.
The Poets opened a 65-61 lead, but Josh Paige hit the first of his clutch threes late to cut it 65-64.
Lanier pulled out to a 70-64 lead on a couple of free throws and a 3-pointer before Eufaula rallied to tie it and force overtime.
