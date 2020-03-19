Eufaula had all cylinders firing on offense on Monday, winning big over Carroll, 13-5 .
Eufaula opened up scoring in the second inning. The Tigers scored two runs when Fantasia Jackson singled.
Eufaula notched six runs in the sixth inning. The offensive firepower by EHS was led by Carly Puckett, Sydney Wiggins, Emily Trammell, Harley Smith, Brooke Tew, and Jackson, all driving in runs in the frame.
Wiggins earned the win for Eufaula. She allowed six hits and three runs over five innings, striking out four. Smith threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. She recorded the last six outs to earn the save for EHS.
Eufaula finished with 18. Wiggins, Trammell, Puckett, Jackson, and Catherine Nolin all had multiple three hits each for the Tigers.
Eufaula 8,
Carroll 4
Eufaula opened up scoring in the first inning. Emily Trammell grounded out, scoring two runs.
Eufaula put up four runs in the fourth inning. The offensive onslaught by the Tigers was led by Sydney Wiggins, Trammell, and Shanaya Collins, all driving in runs in the inning.
Carly Puckett pitched Eufaula to victory. She surrendered four runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out two and walking one.
Eufaula tallied 11 hits. Puckett, Wiggins, and Fantasia Jackson each had two hits for EHS.
The Lady Tigers won their last four games after a bit of a struggle to open the season.
“We got going again and have been playing good,” EHS coach Todd Clements said. “We have hit 15 home runs this season and are only three away from the school record set in 2018. I felt like we would of gotten that before spring break. As a team, we are hitting .309.”
Eufaula’s top four hitters are Carly Puckett (.453), Carley Clark (.423), Sydney Wiggins (.391) and Fantasia Jackson (.387).
