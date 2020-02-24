Eufaula ran off with the lead late in the game in a 4-2 victory over Geneva on Saturday.
The game was tied at 2-2 with Eufaula batting in the bottom of the fifth when an error scored one run for the Tigers.
In the first inning, Eufaula got its offense started, scoring a run on a stolen base.
Hess Horne got the win for Eufaula, going five innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out four. Ethan Black threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Trip Swain, Horne, and Bryce Hinton each collected one hit to lead Eufaula at the plate. The Tigers tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Black led the way with three.
Headland 8, Eufaula 2Eufaula lost a lead late in an 8-2 defeat to Headland on Saturday. The game was tied at 1-1 with Headland batting in the top of the fifth before the Rams broke loose.
Eufaula out-hit Headland 7-5.
Eufaula evened things up at one in the bottom of the first inning when Brooks Weeks hit a solo homer.
Headland scored four runs in the sixth inning.
Weeks led things off on the hill for Eufaula. He went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on two hits and striking out five. Trip Swain and Christopher Neuman entered the game from the bullpen.
Brody Ingram and Weeks each had two hits to pace the Tigers. Eufaula was sure-handed and didn’t commit an error.
Eufaula plays host to Prattville on Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. and Stanhope Elmore Thursday with first pitch at 6 p.m.
