Eufaula shot 63% from the floor and blew out the Dothan Wolves to capture the Class 6A, Area 3 title, 95-59.

Jadarious Blackshire led Eufaula with 28 points. Eiszeric Thomas followed with 16 and Rodarious Thomas had 15.

Dylan Glover led Dothan with 17 points and Elijah Allen had 14.

Both teams will play in next Tuesday’s sub-regional round against Area 4 foes. Eufaula will host the runner-up, and Dothan will travel to the winner.

