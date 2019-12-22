Tournament host Eufaula blasted P.K. Yonge of Gainesville, Florida, 79-46 in the Lake City Classic.

Jadarious Blackshire scored 17 points and Tigers’ teammate Eiszeric Thomas added 16. Rodarius “Rah Rah” Thomas added 10 for Eufaula.

Adrian Bloodworth led P.K. Yonge with 16 points.

