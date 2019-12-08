Eufaula’s Kaitlin Peterson scored 22 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists as Class 6A Eufaula cruised to a 63-32 victory over Class 7A Enterprise.

The Lady Tigers improved to 9-1 on the season.

Jada Woods scored nine points, Zahria Hoskey had eight points and five assists and Emily Nix added seven points and six steals.

JV GirlsEufaula 30, Enterprise 23

Cordajah Smith led Eufaula with 14 points.

