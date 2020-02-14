Eiszeric Thomas scored 19 points and Rodarious Thomas added 16 as Eufaula knocked off Carver of Montgomery, 60-58.

Eufaula improved to 25-5 and advanced to the Southeast Regional in Montgomery on Friday.

CLASS 6ASOUTHWEST REGIONAL

GAME 1: B.C. Rain 74, Gulf Shores 53

GAME 2: Spanish Fort 73, Baldwin County 70

GAME 3: Paul Bryant 49, Selma 45

GAME 4: Northridge (29-4) 82, Stanhope Elmore 34

SOUTHEAST REGIONAL

GAME 5: Eufaula (23-5) 60, Carver-Montgomery (13-12) 58

GAME 6: Sidney Lanier 71, Dothan 59

GAME 7: Pelham 39, Russell County 38

GAME 8: Calera 59, Opelika 49

NORTHWEST REGIONAL

GAME 9: Bessemer City (15-13) 56, Gardendale 47

GAME 10: Minor (21-9) 91, Hueytoen (8-21) 75

GAME 11: Hartselle (25-5) 75, Columbia (11-19) 53

GAME 12: Muscle Shoals (21-7) 67, Cullman (15-15) 46

NORTHEAST REGIONAL

GAME 13: Huffman (28-3) 65, Clay-Chalkville (15-14) 51

GAME 14: Pinson Valley 80, Shades Valley 64

GAME 15: Oxford (21-8) 57, Lee-Huntsville (16-8) 43

GAME 16: Albertville 48, Mae Jemison 40

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments