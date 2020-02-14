Eiszeric Thomas scored 19 points and Rodarious Thomas added 16 as Eufaula knocked off Carver of Montgomery, 60-58.
Eufaula improved to 25-5 and advanced to the Southeast Regional in Montgomery on Friday.
CLASS 6ASOUTHWEST REGIONAL
GAME 1: B.C. Rain 74, Gulf Shores 53
GAME 2: Spanish Fort 73, Baldwin County 70
GAME 3: Paul Bryant 49, Selma 45
GAME 4: Northridge (29-4) 82, Stanhope Elmore 34
SOUTHEAST REGIONAL
GAME 5: Eufaula (23-5) 60, Carver-Montgomery (13-12) 58
GAME 6: Sidney Lanier 71, Dothan 59
GAME 7: Pelham 39, Russell County 38
GAME 8: Calera 59, Opelika 49
NORTHWEST REGIONAL
GAME 9: Bessemer City (15-13) 56, Gardendale 47
GAME 10: Minor (21-9) 91, Hueytoen (8-21) 75
GAME 11: Hartselle (25-5) 75, Columbia (11-19) 53
GAME 12: Muscle Shoals (21-7) 67, Cullman (15-15) 46
NORTHEAST REGIONAL
GAME 13: Huffman (28-3) 65, Clay-Chalkville (15-14) 51
GAME 14: Pinson Valley 80, Shades Valley 64
GAME 15: Oxford (21-8) 57, Lee-Huntsville (16-8) 43
GAME 16: Albertville 48, Mae Jemison 40
