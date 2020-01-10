Kaitlin Peterson scored 25 points and had 10 steals in leading the Eufaula girls to a 66-23 blowout of Lanett on Monday night.
Jada Woods followed with 11 points, while Aaliyah Riley had eight.
Eufaula will host Barbour County Friday night. The varsity girls should tip-off at 6 p.m. The EHS girls visit Central-Phenix City Saturday with tip-off scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
