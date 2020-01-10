ehs girls photo

Lone Eufaula senior, Aaliyah Riley goes up for two points during EHS’ rout of Lanett Monday night.

 TONY DARRIGAN

Kaitlin Peterson scored 25 points and had 10 steals in leading the Eufaula girls to a 66-23 blowout of Lanett on Monday night.

Jada Woods followed with 11 points, while Aaliyah Riley had eight.

Eufaula will host Barbour County Friday night. The varsity girls should tip-off at 6 p.m. The EHS girls visit Central-Phenix City Saturday with tip-off scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

