The Eufaula High School Baseball program will host its annual youth baseball camp Saturday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Tigers’ coaching staff and players will instruct future Eufaula players ages 7-12 in hitting, defense, base running and pitching mechanics.
The camp is intended to prepare young players for their upcoming spring season, and it will also help players learn drills that will sharpen their skills in all phases of baseball.
The deadline for camp registration is Feb. 1. This will allow time to get the camp T-shirts ordered so your child will get the correct size.
The cost of the camp is $60 per child.
The camp will be at the Eufaula High School baseball field and Indoor Facility. For more information, call coach Nathan Black at 334-805-7200.
Eufaula High School will not be responsible for any medical expenses not covered by your personal medical provider.
Checks should be made payable to Eufaula High School Baseball and should include two telephone numbers and a driver’s license number.
Campers should also bring a pair of tennis shoes for practice indoors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.