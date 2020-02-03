ehs girls photo

Kaitlin Peterson, just a junior for Eufaula, scored 19 points and had 10 rebounds in a win against Class 7A Central-Phenix City. Here, Peterson (3) works for a shot inside against the Lady Red Devils.

 TONY DARRIGAN

Star junior Kaitlin Peterson scored 19 points and had 10 rebounds for Eufaula (24-5) as the Tigers avenged an earlier loss to Centra-Phenix City with a 49-34 victory.

Zahria Hoskey added 13 points for Eufaula.

Nya Upshaw led Central with nine points.

Eufaula will play at Dothan Monday night for the area championship.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments