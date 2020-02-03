Star junior Kaitlin Peterson scored 19 points and had 10 rebounds for Eufaula (24-5) as the Tigers avenged an earlier loss to Centra-Phenix City with a 49-34 victory.
Zahria Hoskey added 13 points for Eufaula.
Nya Upshaw led Central with nine points.
Eufaula will play at Dothan Monday night for the area championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.