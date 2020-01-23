Rodarious Thomas and Jadarious Blackshire each scored 14 to lead Eufaula to a 69-36 victory over Quitman County.
Caleb Paige added 12 and Eizseric Thomas 10.
Varsity GirlsEufaula 74,
Quitman County (Ga.) 31
Kaitlin Peterson scored her career 2,000th point during an 18-point, six-rebound, four assists and steals effort for the Tigers.
Aaliyah Riley contributed 15 points, while Emily Nix had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Jada Woods added 12 points and MiKasia Floyd had 11 rebounds.
