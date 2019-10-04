Eufaula Parks & Recreation
Soccer Leagues
Sept. 30
Soccer 1
Crew 3, Impact 1
Goals: Crew -- Juan Gomez 2, Jeremias Gomez 1. Impact – Justice Johnson 1.
Timbers 2, Sounders 0
Goals: Union – Timbers – Joseph Zellner 1, Mishael Martinez 1.
Soccer 2
Galaxy 5, Whitecaps 3
Goals: Galaxy – Tyler Cliatt 2, Alexis Rojo 2, Phineas Coates 1. Whitecaps – Jayson Sewell 1, Diego Miguel 1, Fernando Salas 1.
Red Bulls 10, Earthquakes 3
Goals: Red Bulls – Davonta Rogers 4, Cooper Wingate 3, Adam Albores 3. Earthquakes – Michael Patino 2, Charly Medina Calixtro 1.
Soccer 3
Union 10, Revolution 0
Goals: Union – Josh Peterson 4, Mario Martinez 4, Ja’Corean Henderson 1, Gray Mitchell 1.
Oct. 1
Soccer 3
Dynamo 8, Union 4
Goals: Dynamo – Shelby Warren 3, Marcos Gomez 2, Kevin Reyes 1, Connell Spurlock 1, Zachary Hawkins 1. Union -- Mario Martinez 3, Josh Peterson 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.