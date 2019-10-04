Youth soccer results

Eufaula Parks & Recreation

Soccer Leagues

Sept. 30

Soccer 1

Crew 3, Impact 1

Goals: Crew --  Juan Gomez 2, Jeremias Gomez 1. Impact – Justice Johnson 1.

Timbers 2, Sounders 0

Goals: Union – Timbers – Joseph Zellner 1, Mishael Martinez 1.

Soccer 2

Galaxy 5, Whitecaps 3

Goals: Galaxy – Tyler Cliatt 2, Alexis Rojo 2, Phineas Coates 1. Whitecaps – Jayson Sewell 1, Diego Miguel 1, Fernando Salas 1.

Red Bulls 10, Earthquakes 3

Goals: Red Bulls – Davonta Rogers 4, Cooper Wingate 3, Adam Albores 3. Earthquakes – Michael Patino 2, Charly Medina Calixtro 1.

Soccer 3

Union 10, Revolution 0

Goals: Union – Josh Peterson 4, Mario Martinez 4, Ja’Corean Henderson 1, Gray Mitchell 1.

Oct. 1

Soccer 3

Dynamo 8, Union 4

Goals: Dynamo – Shelby Warren 3, Marcos Gomez 2, Kevin Reyes 1, Connell Spurlock 1, Zachary Hawkins 1. Union -- Mario Martinez 3, Josh Peterson 1

