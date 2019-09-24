Youth soccer action in Eufaula
RONNIE TAYLOR

Eufaula Parks & Recreation

Soccer Leagues

Sept. 19

Soccer 1

Crew 5, Impact 3

Goals: Crew – Juan Gomez 2, Jeremias Gomez 1, Lily Grace Edwards 1, Christian Saulsberry 1. Impact – Justice Johnson 2, Breannica Corbitt 1.

Timbers 2, Sounders 1

Goals: Timbers – Egwin Barrios Lopez 1, Joseph Zellner 1. Sounders – Brayden Gibson 1.

Soccer 2

Red Bulls 5, Earthquakes 3

Goals: Earthquakes – Cooper Wingate 3, Adam Albores 2. Red Bulls – Joel Ku Canche 3.

Galaxy 5, Whitecaps 2

Goals: Galaxy – Alexis Rojo 2, Donnavin Biggers 1, Phineas Coates 1, Tyler Cliatt 1. Whitecaps – Kaylee Goins 1, Fernando Salas 1.

Soccer 3

Union 9, Dynamo 6

Goals: Union – Mario Martinez 6, Malex Comer 2, Josh Peterson 1. Dynamo – Marcos Gomez 3, Kevin Reyes 1, Connell Spurlock 1, Isaac Vernon 1.

