Eufaula Parks & Recreation
Soccer Leagues
Sept. 19
Soccer 1
Crew 5, Impact 3
Goals: Crew – Juan Gomez 2, Jeremias Gomez 1, Lily Grace Edwards 1, Christian Saulsberry 1. Impact – Justice Johnson 2, Breannica Corbitt 1.
Timbers 2, Sounders 1
Goals: Timbers – Egwin Barrios Lopez 1, Joseph Zellner 1. Sounders – Brayden Gibson 1.
Soccer 2
Red Bulls 5, Earthquakes 3
Goals: Earthquakes – Cooper Wingate 3, Adam Albores 2. Red Bulls – Joel Ku Canche 3.
Galaxy 5, Whitecaps 2
Goals: Galaxy – Alexis Rojo 2, Donnavin Biggers 1, Phineas Coates 1, Tyler Cliatt 1. Whitecaps – Kaylee Goins 1, Fernando Salas 1.
Soccer 3
Union 9, Dynamo 6
Goals: Union – Mario Martinez 6, Malex Comer 2, Josh Peterson 1. Dynamo – Marcos Gomez 3, Kevin Reyes 1, Connell Spurlock 1, Isaac Vernon 1.
