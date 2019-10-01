Eufaula Dynamite

The Eufaula Dynamite soccer team is competing in the Eufaula Parks and Recreation Beginning Soccer League for ages 4-6. Members of the team include Chris Albores, Adeline Brown, Jonah Conklin, Hayden Faircloth, Jase McGilvary, Maison King, DeAriane Stevenson, Zayden Trawick, and Elizabeth Wellman. The coaches are head coach Joey Conklin and assistant Javier Salazar.

 Photo courtesy Eufaula Parks & Rec

Eufaula Parks & Recreation

Soccer Leagues

Sept. 23

Soccer 3

Union 10, Revolution 6

Goals: Union – Mario Martinez 5, Josh Peterson 2, Malex Comer 2, Ja’Corean Henderson 1. Revolution – Jairo Salas 2, Savan Patel 2, Matt Westbrook 1, Chris Trawick 1.

Sept. 26

Soccer 1

Crew 3, Sounders 0

Goals: Crew – Juan Gomez 2, Maddox Richardson 1.

Impact 3, Timbers 2

Goals: Impact – Breannica Corbitt 1, Justice Johnson 1, shootout – Justice Johnson, Kingston Perkins, Jonathan Rogers. Timbers – Mishael Martinez 2.

Soccer 2

Earthquakes 6, Whitecaps 1

Goals: Earthquakes – Charly Medina Calixtro 4, Joel Ku Canche 2. Whitecaps – Fernando Salas 1.

Red Bulls 4, Galaxy 1

Goals: Red Bulls – Adam Albores 3, Cooper Wingate 1. Galaxy – Phineas Coates 1.

Soccer 3

Union 5, Dynamo 0

Goals: Union – Josh Peterson 2, Mario Martinez 2, Malex Comer 1.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments