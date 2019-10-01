Eufaula Parks & Recreation
Soccer Leagues
Sept. 23
Soccer 3
Union 10, Revolution 6
Goals: Union – Mario Martinez 5, Josh Peterson 2, Malex Comer 2, Ja’Corean Henderson 1. Revolution – Jairo Salas 2, Savan Patel 2, Matt Westbrook 1, Chris Trawick 1.
Sept. 26
Soccer 1
Crew 3, Sounders 0
Goals: Crew – Juan Gomez 2, Maddox Richardson 1.
Impact 3, Timbers 2
Goals: Impact – Breannica Corbitt 1, Justice Johnson 1, shootout – Justice Johnson, Kingston Perkins, Jonathan Rogers. Timbers – Mishael Martinez 2.
Soccer 2
Earthquakes 6, Whitecaps 1
Goals: Earthquakes – Charly Medina Calixtro 4, Joel Ku Canche 2. Whitecaps – Fernando Salas 1.
Red Bulls 4, Galaxy 1
Goals: Red Bulls – Adam Albores 3, Cooper Wingate 1. Galaxy – Phineas Coates 1.
Soccer 3
Union 5, Dynamo 0
Goals: Union – Josh Peterson 2, Mario Martinez 2, Malex Comer 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.