Youth soccer

Eufaula Parks & Recreation

Soccer Leagues

Sept. 16

Soccer 1

Crew 5, Sounders 1

Goals: Crew – Juan Gomez 5. Sounders – Herberto Agustin Chilei 1.

Impact 4, Timbers 2

Goals: Impact – Justice Johnson 2, Breannica Corbitt 1, Kingston Perkins 1. Timbers – Mishael Martinez 2.

Soccer 2

Red Bulls 5, Galaxy 4

Goals: Red Bulls – Cooper Wingate 4, Grayson Edwards 1. Galaxy – Tyler Cliatt 2, Alexis Rojo 2.

Earthquakes 12, Whitecaps 6

Goals: Earthquakes – Charly Medina Calixtro 6, Joel Ku Canche 5, Michael Patino 1. Whitecaps – Genesis Barnes 2, Fernando Salas 2, Diego Miguel 2.

Soccer 3

Dynamo 6, Revolution 2

Goals: Dynamo – Isaac Vernon 3, Kevin Reyes 1, Connell Spurlock 1, Zachary Hawkins 1,

Sept. 17

Soccer 3

Union 13, Revolution 5

Goals: Union – Mario Martinez 8, Josh Peterson 2, Taylor Washington 1, Malex Comer 1, Landon Sheppard 1. Revolution – Savan Patel 2, Jairo Salas 2, Bernie Smith 1.

