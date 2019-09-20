Eufaula Parks & Recreation
Soccer Leagues
Sept. 16
Soccer 1
Crew 5, Sounders 1
Goals: Crew – Juan Gomez 5. Sounders – Herberto Agustin Chilei 1.
Impact 4, Timbers 2
Goals: Impact – Justice Johnson 2, Breannica Corbitt 1, Kingston Perkins 1. Timbers – Mishael Martinez 2.
Soccer 2
Red Bulls 5, Galaxy 4
Goals: Red Bulls – Cooper Wingate 4, Grayson Edwards 1. Galaxy – Tyler Cliatt 2, Alexis Rojo 2.
Earthquakes 12, Whitecaps 6
Goals: Earthquakes – Charly Medina Calixtro 6, Joel Ku Canche 5, Michael Patino 1. Whitecaps – Genesis Barnes 2, Fernando Salas 2, Diego Miguel 2.
Soccer 3
Dynamo 6, Revolution 2
Goals: Dynamo – Isaac Vernon 3, Kevin Reyes 1, Connell Spurlock 1, Zachary Hawkins 1,
Sept. 17
Soccer 3
Union 13, Revolution 5
Goals: Union – Mario Martinez 8, Josh Peterson 2, Taylor Washington 1, Malex Comer 1, Landon Sheppard 1. Revolution – Savan Patel 2, Jairo Salas 2, Bernie Smith 1.
