Eufaula Parks & Recreation
Soccer Leagues
Sept. 9
Soccer 1
Timbers 3, Sounders 0
Goals: Timbers – Mishael Martinez 2, Kesley Williams 1.
Crew 5, Impact 3
Goals: Crew – Juan Gomez 3, Lyon Cox 1, Jeremias Gomez 1. Impact – Justice Johnson 2, Breannica Corbitt 1.
Soccer 2
Red Bulls 7, Earthquakes 2
Goals: Red Bulls – Cooper Wingate 5, Adam Albores 2. Earthquakes – Joel Ku Canche 1, Charly Medina Calixtro 1.
Galaxy 5, Whitecaps 1
Goals: Galaxy – Alexis Rojo 4. Whitecaps – Kaylee Goins 1.
Soccer 3
Dynamo 5, Revolution 3
Goals: Dynamo – Marcos Gomez 2, Zachary Hawkins 1, Isaac Vernon 1, Jeremy Valencia 1. Revolution – Tyler Jackson 2, Kendal Wilborn 1.
Sept. 10
Soccer 3
Union 8, Dynamo 5
Goals: Union – Mario Martinez 5, Josh Peterson 2, Landon Sheppard 1. Dynamo – Marcos Gomez 3, Kevin Reyes 2.
