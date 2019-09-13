Parks & Rec soccer

Eufaula Parks & Recreation

Soccer Leagues

Sept. 9

Soccer 1

Timbers 3, Sounders 0

Goals: Timbers – Mishael Martinez 2, Kesley Williams 1.

Crew 5, Impact 3

Goals: Crew – Juan Gomez 3, Lyon Cox 1, Jeremias Gomez 1. Impact – Justice Johnson 2, Breannica Corbitt 1.

Soccer 2

Red Bulls 7, Earthquakes 2

Goals: Red Bulls – Cooper Wingate 5, Adam Albores 2. Earthquakes – Joel Ku Canche 1, Charly Medina Calixtro 1.

Galaxy 5, Whitecaps 1

Goals: Galaxy – Alexis Rojo 4. Whitecaps – Kaylee Goins 1.

Soccer 3

Dynamo 5, Revolution 3

Goals: Dynamo – Marcos Gomez 2, Zachary Hawkins 1, Isaac Vernon 1, Jeremy Valencia 1. Revolution – Tyler Jackson 2, Kendal Wilborn 1.

Sept. 10

Soccer 3

Union 8, Dynamo 5

Goals: Union – Mario Martinez 5, Josh Peterson 2, Landon Sheppard 1. Dynamo – Marcos Gomez 3, Kevin Reyes 2.

