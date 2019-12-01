The Eufaula Pee Wee Football and Cheer Association has completed its 2019 season with roughly 110 participants from ages 6-12 in football and ages 4-12 in cheer. This includes three football teams and four cheerleading squads.
Eufaula finished the season with a record of 16 wins as a complete program. Two football teams placed in the Super Bowl. Eufaula hosted the cheerleading competition this year as well, with all three of its competing squads finishing in the top 3 in their divisions.
Eufaula Pee Wee A and C teams competed in the Super Bowl 2019 Showdown in Blakely, Georgia, on Nov. 23: Eufaula C-Team vs Early County (7-8-year-olds) and Eufaula A-Team vs Seminole County (11-12-year-olds).
Eufaula Pee Wee A-Team came up short, losing to Seminole County 21-13 in a wet and sloppy game. The score going into halftime was Eufaula on top 6-2, but Seminole rallied late to win in the fourth quarter.
The 11- and 12-year-olds of Eufaula represented the city well Nov. 23, becoming the 2019 A-Team Super Bowl runners-up for the Southeast Alabama Pee Wee Conference. That team finished the season with a 5-4 record. This team has produced 14 senior football players and a senior cheerleader who will be moving up to the next level at Admiral Moore Middle School. The seniors are Kyron Marshall, Jave Williams, Elliott Clayton, Yontavious Green, Zachai Steele, Benjamin Jackson, Jacob Marcelle, Zion Martin, Parker Symons, Brody Charpie, Asaiah Robinson, Davion Green, Fredarius Gooch, Xavier Dennis, and cheerleader Armadria Lamons.
Senior coaches moving on after six years of volunteer service include head coach John Dennis and his staff, Michael Martin, Fred Gooch, Richard Kelly, Ronald Hines and Richard J Kelly.
Eufaula’s C-Team went into the Super Bowl having only one loss for the regular season. The boys started off with momentum, expecting to take home the win. However, the team never regained the lead, losing to Early County 31-13.
The team is full of talent and always striving for excellence. It ended the season as Super Bowl runners-up, ending the season with an overall record of 7-2.
Eufaula Pee Wee B-Team (9-10-year-olds) made it through what would have been the equivalent of the season’s playoffs, ending its season at 4-4. Players of the Eufaula B team will be traveling Dec. 15 along with most of the C team to play in the Red Zone games hosted at the home of the Atlanta Falcons.
Volunteer board members, coaches, players, cheerleaders and parents are thanked for the successful season. Also thanked by the Eufaula Pee Wee Association were Eufaula City Schools, particularly Principal Roshanda Lewis at Eufaula Elementary School and Principal Brandon Kiser at AMMS.
