Eufaula nabbed the lead late in the game in a 9-4 victory over Houston Academy on Saturday.
The Tigers trailed 4-3 in the top of the sixth inning when Bryce Hinton singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.
Hess Horne picked up the win on the mound, going 7 innings, allowing four runs on three hits, striking out six and walking one.
Eufaula racked up 13 hits, led by Horne who went 3-for-4. Ethan Black, Brody Ingram, and Brooks Weeks each had two hits.
Houston Academy 14, Eufaula 6
Eufaula Tigers Varsity captured the lead in the second inning when Ethan Black tripled in a run, but Houston Academy had too much firepower and outslugged the Tigers, 14-6..
Eufaula scored five runs in the second inning. The Tigers’ offense in the inning was led by Hess Horne, Black, and Brooks Weeks, who all drove in runs.
Black led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Eufaula, going 3 1/3 innings, allowing 10 runs on five hits and striking out four. Trip Swain threw 2 2/3 out of the bullpen.
Black also went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Eufaula in hits.
Houston Academy racked up 11 hits in the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.