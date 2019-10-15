Eufaula recovered the opening kickoff at the Russell County 1-yard line, then proceeded to score on its first seven possessions en route to a 48-0 thrashing of the Warriors on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers were even more dominant on defense, having its best outing in years as the visiting Warriors managed just 74 yards of offense and seven total first downs. Much of that was gained in the later stages as Eufaula played mainly its reserves for about the last quarter-and-a-half of what was Homecoming Night for EHS.
It was the Tigers’ first shutout since beating Rehobeth 47-0 on Oct. 27, 2017.
Quantasia Anderson was crowned the Eufaula Homecoming Queen at halftime.
The win sets Eufaula up playing to assure a first-round Class 6A playoff game with a win Thursday night at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. The Wolverines lost in the waning moments last week, 14-13, to Sidney Lanier. A win will give Eufaula no worse than a share of the Region 1 title with Dothan and keeps the Tigers in the hunt for an outright region title if Dothan loses Oct. 25 at home to Sidney Lanier.
The Russell County game was never in doubt. Keith Bain recovered Davis Wingate’s opening kickoff that Russell County failed to secure at the Warriors’ 1. Russell County committed back-to-back offsides penalties -- which at only half-distance to the goal, were technically for zero yards – and Eufaula followed with a false start to put the Tigers back at the 6. Devin Fuller scored two plays later; Wingate’s PAT making it 7-0 with 9:54 left in the first.
There would be seven penalties following the first five official plays from scrimmage. Nevertheless, the 22 total flags on the night, while high, were far less than the 30 thrown during the Eufaula-Park Crossing game a week earlier.
Eufaula held on downs on Russell County’s first series, then made it 14-0 when Zy Tennille put on a show. First, the senior running back bulled his way for a 50-yard run, then he capped off a 6-play drive with a 7-yard touchdown run. Davis’ kick was true with 3:37 left in the first.
Things would get even uglier for the Warriors in the second quarter as Eufaula scored three times.
Fuller scored the second of his three TDs with 8:53 left in the half on a 21-yard run where he made a cut to the left and left Warrior defenders watching. Davis’ boot made it 21-0.
Horne made the quick-pitch pass to Jay Townsend that resulted in a 56-yard TD with 5:35 left in the half and an eventual 28-0 lead.
Horne found Fuller on a 43-yard pass where Fuller got behind defenders and Horne dropped it in for the TD. Wingate’s kick made it 35-0 with 1:00 left in the first half.
Eufaula had racked up 320 yards in the first half alone.
The Tigers took two play to get on the scoreboard again in the third quarter as Horne connected with Rah Rah Thomas, who then managed to stay in bounds as he raced for the 71-yard score. Davis’ sixth consecutive PAT made it 42-0.
A high snap on a punt and eventual 28-yard loss for the Warriors set the Tigers up at the Russell County 24. Following a holding penalty, Tennille put on a juke and sprinted in from 37 yards out. The PAT failed and the final margin was set with 8:13 left in the third quarter.
Eufaula missed an opportunity to score 50 points for the fourth consecutive game, when, even playing its reserves the rest of the way, it managed to get deep in Warriors’ territory but missed a pair of short field goal attempts.
Nevertheless, Eufaula has averaged 44.25 points per game, including just 16 in an opening-game loss to unbeaten (8-0 Wakulla of Crawfordsville, Florida. EHS has scored 210 points in its last four outings.
The Tigers were balanced offensively, getting 255 yards passing (256 by Horne) and 252 on the ground (126 by Tennille and 65 from sophomore Jamarion Lewis. Fuller, who scored three times, finished with 81 yards receiving and 48 rushing.
Defensively, Dontrell Henry led the way with seven tackles, followed by Brenna Ford with six, Luke Bush five and Quay Lynn four. Henry, Lynn and Lemarian Johnson each had a tackle for loss yardage.
- - -
STATISTICS
Score by quarters
Russell County 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Eufaula 14 28 6 0 – 48
Scoring
First Quarter
EUFAULA – Fuller 1 run (Wingate kick), 9:54
EUFAULA – Tennille 7 run (Wingate kick), 3:37
Second Quarter
EUFAULA – Fuller 21 run (Wingate kick), 8:53
EUFAULA – Townsend 56 pass from Horne (Wingate kick), 5:35
EUFAULA – Fuller 43 pass from Horne (Wingate kick), 1:00
Third Quarter
EUFAULA – Thomas 71 pass from Horne (Wingate kick), 11:17
EUFAULA – Tennille 37 run (kick fail), 8:13
RC EUFAULA
First Downs 7 15
Rushes-Yards 32-65 30-252
Passes 2-10-0 10-14-0
Passing Yards 9 255
Total Yards 74 507
Punts Avg. 5-22.6 0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties 10-53 12-106
Time of Possession 23:30 24:30
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing
RUSSELL COUNTY – Epps 17-62, Lokey 7-27, Jordan 1-6, Castillo 1-5, Jackson 4-3, Williams 1-0, team 1(-28). EUFAULA – Tennille 8-126, Lewis 10-65, Fuller 5-48, Paige 4-18, Brown 3-(-5).
Passing
RUSSELL COUNTY – Epps 2-10-0-9. EUFAULA –Horne 9-13-0-256, Lewis 1-1-0-(-1).
Receiving
RUSSELL COUNTY – Williams 1-8, Jackson 1-1 . EUFAULA – Fuller 2-81, Thomas 1-71, Townsend 4-67, Stevenson 1-30, Black 2-6.
- - -
STANDINGS
Class 6A, Region 2
All Region
Dothan 5-2 3-1
Eufaula 6-2 3-1
Sidney Lanier 3-3 3-1
Carver Montgomery 4-3 1-2
Park Crossing 1-6 1-2
Russell County 2-6 0-4
Last week’s results
Eufaula 48, Russell County 0
Sidney Lanier 14, Carver 13
This week’s schedule
Thursday, Oct. 17
Eufaula at Carver (Cramton Bowl)
Friday, Oct. 18
Park Crossing at Russell County
Godby (Fla.) at Dothan
Sidney Lanier is OPEN
Other Eufaula Opponent Scores
Alma Bryant (1-6) 26, Baker 13
Greenville 28, Beauregard (0-8) 12
Auburn 35, Smiths Station (2-6) 14
Wakulla (FL) (8-0) 28, Suwannee(FL) 18
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.