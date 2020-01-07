super 12 photo

Eufaula junior quarterback Hess Horne was named to the Dothan Eagle’s Super 12 football team.

 BY TONY DARRIGAN

Daleville’s Jalen White was named the Dothan Eagle‘s Super 12 Player of the Year, while Rehobeth’s Donny Gillilan was the Coach of the Year.

Eufaula junior quarterback Hess Horne, who helped lead the Tigers to a second-round berth in the Class 6A state playoffs, was also among the Super 12.

Surprisingly, no other Tiger made the list, not even Honorable Mention, despite the fact that offensive lineman Cade Gothard was chosen first-team all-state by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in 6A and was selected to play in the Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Classic. Eufaula also had what many considered among the best receiving corps in the entire state. Also, offensive lineman Dallas Ingram and place-kicker Davis Wingate earned second-team selections from the ASWA, while receiver Rodarious “Rah Rah” Thomas was Honorable Mention all-state.

Super 12 SelectionsPLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jalen White

Daleville

Senior running back

AHSAA record 3,517 rushing yards, 319.7 per game, 48 TDs; 322 total points (second in AHSAA history); 65 tackles, 10 for loss, 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries (one TD).

Hess Horne

Eufaula

Junior quarterback

Wiregrass-high 2,763 yards and 30 TDs passing; completed 63.5 percent (191-of-301), leading Eufaula to Class 6A leading 41.6 points a game; 126 rushing yards, 6 TDs.

Jabre Barber

Dothan

Senior wide receiver, running back

50 receptions, 789 yards, 15.6 per catch, 6 TDs, 136 rushing yards on 37 carries (12.4 a carry), 6 TDs; 2 kickoff returns for TD, 1 punt return for TD.

Kahari McReynolds

Geneva

Senior running back/ defensive back

1,672 rushing yards, 152.0 a game, 10.1 per carry, 18 TDs, 25 receptions, 432 yards, 9 TDs; 2 kick returns for TDs; 53 tackles, 30 solos 2 interceptions, a 99-yard fumble return for TD

Rayshawn Reynolds

Pike County

Senior running back/ defensive back

1,853 yards rushing, 168.5 a game, 13.1 per carry, 20 TDs; 35 tackles, 3 QB sacks, 3 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble for top defense in 3A

Michael Sullivan

Providence Christian

Senior linebacker

124 tackles, 10.3 a game, 4 quarterback sacks for unit that allowed only 14.1 points a game.

Blake Carroll

Ariton

Senior linebacker/ running back

138 tackles, 10.8 a game, with 89 solos, 12 tackles for loss, 4 QB sacks; rushed for 729 yards (56.1 a game), 19 TDs

Emmanuel Henderson

Geneva County

Sophomore running back/kick/punt returner

1,996 rushing yards, 199.6 a game, 12.7 per carry, 32 TDs; tied AHSAA state record for kickoff returns for TD (6), returned 17 kickoffs for 744 yards; 23 receptions, 342 yards, 4 TDs; in 203 total touches, 3,247 yards, 45 TDs.

Dillon Caraway

G.W. Long

Senior running back

1,623 yards rushing, 135.3 a game, 9.4 yards per carry, 19 TDs; 7 receptions, 139 yards, 2 TDs; 8 kick/punt returns, 199 yards, 1 TD.

Bryan Galloway

Goshen

Senior quarterback

Only Wiregrass QB to throw and rush for a 1,000 yards each, rushing for 1,494 yards (124.5 a game) and throwing for 1,386 yards (115.5 a game) with 21 rushing TDs and 18 passing TDs; completed 64.3 percent (92-of-143)

Dezmion Roberson

Elba

Senior linebacker/ wide receiver

149 tackles, 12.1 per game, 62 solos, 7 tackles for loss, 6 QB sacks, 1 interception; 10 receptions, 215 yards, 5 TDs.

Chase Swain

Northside Methodist

Senior running back

2,213 yards rushing and 201.2 yards a game (both second best in Wiregrass) with 26 TDs (third best in Wiregrass); 7.3 yards per carry

Honorable Mention Super 12: L.Z. Leonard, Enterprise; Josh McCray, Enterprise; Jamal Lane, Dothan; Ty Webb, Dothan; Jaylen White, Dothan; Cameron Hovey, Rehobeth; Grant Peacock, Rehobeth; Tyrelle Jones, Charles Henderson; J.B. Sanders, Charles Henderson; Wilson Turner, Headland; Ty Dailey, Headland; Ethan Deal, Dale County; Dylan Creech, Geneva; Hornado Wheeler, Pike County; Hal Smithart, Opp; Erik Matthews, Opp; Jaylen Nobles, Slocomb; Collins McClintock, Providence Christian; Grayson Stewart, Providence Christian; Nathan Hall, Abbeville; Maddux Herring, Ariton; Kaden Cupp, New Brockton; Brandon McCoy, New Brockton; Russell Weeks, New Brockton; Colby Copeland, Kinston; Tres Weeks, Northside Methodist; Nick O’Brien, Pike Liberal Arts.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Donny Gillilan

Rehobeth High School

Rehobeth had the state’s biggest turnaround this season, going from 0-10 last year to 7-3 and the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs. It was Gillilan’s second year at Rehobeth and his sixth year as a head coach, also serving as head coach at Wicksburg (2010-13).

