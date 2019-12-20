Eufaula, ranked No. 2 in Class 6A girls, used a 50-point second half to pull away from a six-point halftime advantage and rout Carroll, 86-56, Tuesday night.
Eufaula (13-1) got 22 points and five rebounds from Zahria Hoskey. Denahria Hicks had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Mi’Kasia Floyd added 14 points and eight boards, Emily Nix had 12 points, five rebounds and four steals. Jalyiah Pierce had four points and grabbed 10 boards.
For Carroll, Ameyah Gray and Jordyn Crews scored 17 points each and Zyisha Carson and Ta’kahya Condrey added 11 points each. The Eagles were in the game, trailing just 36-30 at halftime.
