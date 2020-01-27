Rodarius Thomas had 16 points and Caleb Paige 14 to lead Eufaula to an 85-35 blowout of Abbeville/
The Tigers improved to 19-6 overall, one day after losing at Lanett.
Jayven Anderson had 11 points for Abbeville.
Lanett 67, Eufaula 62Lanett avenged a 17-point loss at Eufaula on Jan. 6 to edge the Tigers 67-62 on Friday.
