Rodarius Thomas had 16 points and Caleb Paige 14 to lead Eufaula to an 85-35 blowout of Abbeville/

The Tigers improved to 19-6 overall, one day after losing at Lanett.

Jayven Anderson had 11 points for Abbeville.

Lanett 67, Eufaula 62Lanett avenged a 17-point loss at Eufaula on Jan. 6 to edge the Tigers 67-62 on Friday.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments