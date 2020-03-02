Eufaula jumped out to an early lead over Stanhope Elmore and took home an 11-6 victory on Thursday.
The Tigers scored on a single by Brooks Weeks, a single by Daniel Clayton, and a single by Trip Swain in the first inning.
Eufaula collected nine hits and Stanhope Elmore had five in the high-scoring affair.
After Stanhope Elmore scored two runs in the top of the fourth, Eufaula answered with two of its own. Stanhope Elmore scored when Zach Stevens singled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs. Hunter Cochran then singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Eufaula notched four runs in the sixth inning. The big bats in the inning were led by singles by Brody Ingram and Clayton and a double by Weeks.
Ethan Black got the win for Eufaula. He lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and six runs while striking out eight. Brayden Price and Hess Horne entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Horne recorded the last three outs to earn the save for EHS.
Eufaula scattered nine hits in the game. Weeks, Horne, and Clayton each managed two hits to lead the way.
Eufaula played Brantley and G.W. Long in a split-doubleheader Monday at Skipperville. The Tigers will play host to Beauregard Tuesday with first pitch at 6 p.m.
