BLAKELY, Georgia – The scoreboard operator at Standifer Field Friday night at Blakely, Georgia, may have sore fingers this week as he changed the score 30 times after the seemingly endless touchdowns and extra points. When the dust cleared, Eufaula had escaped with a wild and woolly, 57-49, non-region victory over Early County.
The lead changed hands four times, was tied on six occasions, and of the 15 touchdowns, 11 were scored on drives of four plays or less, which explains the combined 840 yards of offense.
Perhaps a sign of things to come on this night came on the game’s second possession when punter Alex Warr mishandled a snap as the Bobcats faced third-and-8 at their own 35. Warr, facing a Eufaula rush, was hit and the ball went all the way from his 26 to the end zone, where Keon Laseter fell on it for a Tigers’ touchdown. Davis Wingate’s first of seven consecutive extra points made it 7-0 with 7:12 remaining in the opening quarter.
There would be a whole lot more to come.
Early County answered in just two plays, this one when Asher White connected with a wide open Montravious George, who sprinted in untouched from 65 yards out with 6:20 left in the opening quarter. Warr’s PAT made it 7-7.
The Bobcats drove seven plays – their longest scoring drive of the night – on their next series to take a 14-7 lead when LaDarius Ceasar scooted in from 11 yards out with 1:23 left in the first quarter.
Eufaula needed just three plays to go 80 yards -- two via completions from Hess Horne to Rah Rah Thomas, the final on a perfect pass from 45 yards out with 21 seconds still left in the opening frame and a 14-14 tie.
Horne’s one-yard sneak put Eufaula on top 21-14 with 10:11 left in the second frame, but Early County used a six-play drive to tie things at 21-21 when Ceasar sprinted in from 34 yards out with 6:12 left in the half.
Zy Tennille scored the first of his two touchdowns with 1:20 left until intermission following the Tigers’ longest scoring drive – seven plays – on a one-yard run to give EHS a 28-21 lead.
Early County wasted little time in the second half in rebounding, going 65 yards in two plays – 18 seconds – with Braveon George covering the final 17 yards for a 28-28 tie.
White gave Early County a 35-28 lead with 8:25 left in the third when he ran in a quarterback draw from 22 yards out.
However, Eufaula answered in two plays as Tennille broke free for a 64-yard TD run after breaking a tackle. With 7:36 left in the period, the score was tied at 35-35.
The Bobcats took their final lead at 42-35 with 3:02 left in the third when White found a wide open Jay Tittman on a 54-yard pass.
Eufaula would trail for the next 8:23, tying the game at 42-42 on Horne’s 32 yard inside screen pass to Rah Rah Thomas with 6:39 remaining in the game.
Eufaula took the lead for god with 2:45 remaining on Tennille’s four-yard run following a four-play drive.
The Tigers got a big sack on fourth down by Curion Anderson at the Early County 3-yard ine with 1:26 remaining. Devin Fuller scored two plays later on a 3-yard run with 44 seconds remaining. Horne picked up a bad snap and launched a pass to the end zone, which teammate LeMarion Johnson hauled in for the two-pointer and a seemingly safe 57-42 lead.
The no-quit Bobcats quickly marched to the end zone, scoring with 8.7 seconds remaining on White’s 25-yard pass to Trenten Cintron. Warr’s PAT brought the home team to within one score, but Eufaula’s Zachary Roberson successfully recovered the on-sides kick and the Tigers were able to take a knee and run out the clock.
Thomas hauled in seven passes for 192 yards for Eufaula, which got 284 passing yards from Horne. Emanuel Stevenson also caught four passes, and Tennille rushed for 89 yards, followed by 71 from Fuller.
Luke Bush led the EHS defensive corps with 11 tackles. Brooks Weeks and Brennan Ford has six each. Austin Kelley had a sack for the Tigers.
White passed for 229 yards, but thanks to a couple of big losses, the Bobcats managed just 115 yards rushing on 38 attempts.
- - -
STATISTICS
Score by quarters
Eufaula 14 14 7 22 -- 57
Early County 14 7 21 7 – 49
Scoring
First Quarter
EUFAULA – Laseter recover fumble in end zone (Wingate kick). 7:12
EARLY COUNTY – M.George 65 pass from White (Warr kick), 6:20
EUFAULA – Horne 1 run (Wingate), 1:23
EARLY COUNTY – Tittman 45 pass from White (Warr kick), :21
Second Quarter
EUFAULA – Horne 1 run (Wingate kick), 10:11
EARLY COUNTY – Ceasar 34 run (Warr kick), 6:12
EUFAULA – Tennille 1 run (Wingate kick), 1:20
Third Quarter
EARLY COUNTY – George 17 run (Warr kick), 11:42
EARLY COUNTY – White 22 run (Warr kick), 8:25
EUFAULA – Tennille 64 run (Wingate kick), 7:36
EARLY COUNTY – Tittman 54 pass from White (Warr kick), 3:02
Fourth Quarter
EUFAULA – Thomas 32 pass from Horne (Wingate kick), 6:39
EUFAULA – Tennille 4 run (Wingate kick), 2:45
EUFAULA – Fuller 3 run (Johnson pass from Horne), :44
EARLY COUNTY – Cintron 25 pass from White (Warr kick), :08
Eufaula EC
First Downs 16 16
Rushes-Yards 33-212 38-115
Passes 16-29-2 9-19-1
Passing Yards 284 229
Total Yards 496 344
Punts Avg. 3-25.0 6-27.7
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-1
Penalties 9-74 10-66
Time of Possession 22:48 25:12
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing
EUFAULA – Tennille 9-89, Fuller 12-71, Lewis 5-37, Horne 6-12, Townsend 1-3. EARLY COUNTY – Ceasar 12-83, White 10-26, Davis 11-19, B.George 3-15, 14 1-7, team 1-(-35).
Passing
EUFAULA –Horne 16-29-2-184. EARLY COUNTY – White – 9-19-1-229.
Receiving
EUFAULA – Thomas 7-192, Stevenson 4-52, Fuller 2-11, Townsend 3-8. EARLY COUNTY – Tittman 2-99, M.George 3-70, Cintron 1-25, D.George 1-24, B.George 1-10, Davis 1-1.
- - -
STANDINGS
Class 6A, Region 2
All Region
Carver Montgomery 4-0 1-0
Dothan 3-2 2-1
Eufaula 3-2 1-1
Park Crossing 1-4 1-1
Sidney Lanier 1-2 1-1
Russell County 1-4 0-2
Last week’s results
Eufaula 57, Early County (GA) 49
Sidney Lanier 30, Park Crossing 28
Dothan 43, Russell County 27
Carver 34, Baker 19
This week’s schedule
Thursday, Sept. 26
Sidney Lanier vs. Jeff Davis
Friday, Sept. 27
Eufaula at Alma Bryant
Barbour County at Russell County
Dothan at Enterprise
Central-Phenix City at Park Crossing
Carver OPEN
Other Eufaula Opponent Scores
Theodore 42, Alma Bryant 3
Lee-Montgomery 25, Smiths Station 10
Charles Henderson 27, Beauregard 7
Wakulla, Florida 38, Gadsden County 7
