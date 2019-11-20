The final Eufaula Tribune Coach’s Luncheon for the season will be today (Wednesday) at noon at River City Grill as Tigers’ head coach Ed Rigby wraps up the 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020.
Lunch is $10 (all inclusive) and a door prize will be drawn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.