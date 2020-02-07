The indoor athletic facility at Eufaula High School was jammed with friends, family and general well-wishers of five Eufaula High School seniors who signed college scholarships, including four football players and one of EHS Athletic Director Ed Rigby’s videographers.
Linebacker Brooks Weeks signed with Troy University.
Offensive lineman Cade Gothard will join Weeks in the Sun Belt Conference after inking with the University of South Alabama.
Offensive lineman Dallas Ingram signed with Jacksonville State University.
Running back Zy Tennille signed with Faulkner University.
Tigers’ videographer Logan Pittman signed with the Troy football program.
Rigby, also the EHS head football coach, said as many as four other Tigers could sign with college in the very near future.
“It feels great,” Weeks said. “I had been dreaming about this since I was a kid. I have talked to the coaches at Troy and I think I am really going to like it there. I had other offers, but Troy is where I wanted to go. That is where my heart led me.”
A 6-foot-2, 210-pound Weeks was a three-year starter with the Tigers. Last season, he was in on 88 tackles, six for losses and one quarterback sack. He also had two interceptions. He has led EHS in tackles for two consecutive seasons.
“I met the linebacker coach (Andrew Warwick) back in the summer and I just liked him ever since. I just think they are doing good things there,” Weeks said. “They have a great football program. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
Weeks said he had interest from Austin Peay, Tennessee, Troy and UAB and he narrowed it down to the two in-state schools.
“I visited UAB, but I didn’t like the big city,” Weeks said. “I figured Troy would fit my personality more. Growing up in Eufaula, I wasn’t ready to go to the big city.”
Gothard played in both the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game at Hattiesberg, Mississippi as well as the Blue-Gray All-Star Game in Atlanta this summer.
“Cade stayed true to it,” Rigby said. “An opportunity came up for him at South Alabama and he’ll start out there as the backup center.”
Ingram, who also played in the Blue-Gray game with Gothard, will become a member of the Jax State Gamecocks. Former EHS Tiger Siran Neal played at Jax State and has played for the Buffalo Bills ever since being picked in the fifth round of the NFL Draft in 2018.
Rigby said through Christmas Ingram was still searching for an offer, then five Division I programs came forward within a week.
“You do what you can control, and number one, Dallas had the grades,” Rigby said. “Number two, he was a self-promoter. It all worked out for him.”
Tennille was a workhorse running back for the Tigers in Class 6A the last two seasons and chose Faulkner in Montgomery over several other programs.
Rigby said Pittman worked tirelessly as a videographer and would at times walk out of the athletic facility with him at 2 a.m. on Saturdays following a Friday night game.
Eufaula Player BiosCade Gothard
» College: University of South Alabama
» Position: Center
» Height: 6-1
» Weight: 270
Favorites
» Food: Steak
» Movie: Remember the Titans
» School subject: History
» Team (any sport): Cleveland Browns
» Athlete (any sport, any level): Jalen Hurts
» Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Philippians 4:13; I can do all this through Christ who strengthens me.
» What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Great academics, great coaching staff, bright future.
» What was your greatest high school football moment? Being able to play with the guys I grew up with.
Brooks Weeks
» College: Troy
» Position: Linebacker
» Height: 6-2
» Weight: 210
Favorites
» Food: Chicken
» Movie: Rambo
» School subject: History
» Team (any sport): New Orleans Saints
» Athlete (any sport, any level): Taysom Hill.
» Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Philippians 4:13; I can do all this through Christ who strengthens me.
» What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Academic credibility and football tradition.
» What was your greatest high school football moment? Starting as a 10th grader.
Dallas Ingram
» College: Jacksonville State
» Position: Center
» Height: 6-2
» Weight: 285
Favorites
» Food: Steak
» Movie: Facing the Giants
» School subject: Math
» Team (any sport): Dallas Cowboys
» Athlete (any sport, any level): LeBron James
Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Philippians 4:13; I can do all this through Christ who gives strengthens me.
» What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Home away from home; great people
» What was your greatest high school football moment? Fake punt. I pulled and killed a kid (blocking) with Zy Tennille running behind me.
Zy Tennille
» College: Faulkner University
» Position: Running back
» Height: 5-6
» Weight: 180
Favorites
» Food: Chicken, wings, pizza
» Movie: Roll Bounce
» School subject: Math
» Team (any sport): Atlanta Falcons
» Athlete (any sport, any level): Saquan Barkley
» Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Psalms 23: The LORD is my shepherd, I lack nothing.
» What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? The environment.
» What was your greatest high school football moment? Scoring the winning touchdown in OT my 10th grade season versus Booker T. Washington.
