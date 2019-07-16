Flag football registration

Girls & Boys ages 5-14
League determined by player's age as of Aug. 1, 2019.
(Be sure to bring a copy of birth certificate)
Regular registration: July 15-Aug. 11, $40
Late registration: Aug. 12-Aug. 18 $50
Tryout dates T.B.D. (you will be notified)
Register at the Eufaula Community Center, or online at www.eufaularecreation.com beginning July 15.
For additional info, contact Scott Flowers at 687-1213.
