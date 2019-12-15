Longtime Barbour County head coach Raymond White earned his 813th career win Friday night, moving into fourth place on the AHSAA coaching career-win list, as his current Carroll Eagles team downed Headland 74-46 in the Daleville Christmas Tournament.
White, in his 44th year as a head coach, including his second at Carroll, surpassed legendary Huntsville-area coach Jack Doss (813 wins, 1980-2017). Next up is Willie Scoggins (1962-2001) with 864 wins.
Elijah Terry had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Carroll to the win as the Eagles (12-3) advanced to Saturday’s tournament championship game.
Daniel Pruitt added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Carroll and Bryson Dawkins chipped in 10 points.
Patrick Burke led Headland (4-4) with 18 points and Marqueze Reeves had 13.
