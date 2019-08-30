KD Hill will begin his second season representing the Eufaula Tigers for the Ole Miss Rebels when they visit Memphis on Saturday in an 11 a.m. kickoff on ABC.
Hill, 6-0, 306 pounds, is technically a freshman as he redshirted last season. During limited play last season, he recorded two tackles against Louisiana-Monroe.
Wearing jersey No. 55, Hill is listed as the second-team nose tackle on the Ole Miss depth chart behind preseason All-SEC Second Team player Benito Jones.
Former Eufaula Tiger Breon Austin is a 6-3, 305-pound sophomore defensive lineman for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.
Alabama A&M plays Morehouse College at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in a game that will be televised by the NFL Network from Canton, Ohio, in the Black College Hall of Fame Classic at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Austin had four tackles, including one for loss, as a freshman. He wears jersey No. 92 for A&M.
Plans are to redshirt Logan Snead at Virginia for his freshman season. The 6-0, 215-pound inside linebacker played his senior season at Eufaula last year. Virginia visits Pittsburgh Saturday for 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
