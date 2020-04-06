Pike County basketball coach Doug Holland and the Bulldogs’ standout player Andres Burney headline the Dothan Eagle Super 12 boys basketball selections.
Four from Barbour County — Eszeric Thomas of Eufaula High School, DaVantae Bowick of AISA Class AA champion Lakeside, and both Ralpheal Williams and Willie Screws from AHSSA Class AA runner-up Barbour County High — were among the 12 elite chosen.
Making Honorable Mention Super 12 were Eufaula’s Jadarious Blackshire and Rodarius Thomas, and Lakeside’s Jacari Richardson.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association named Calhoun’s J.D. Davison as Mr. Basketball in the state. Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker was named Miss Basketball.
SUPER 12Doug Holland/ Pike County
2020 Coach of the Year
Background: A graduate of Pike County who played on the school’s 1989 football state championship team, Holland was in his seventh year of his third tenure in Brundidge. He coached football and track/field in 1999-2000 there before moving to Booker T. Washington. He returned to Pike County in 2008-09, leading the basketball team to a 21-8 record and to the regional that season before going back to BTW from 2009-13. He returned to Brundidge in 2013-14. He has a 149-64 record at Pike County.
Numbers: With just two starters back, Holland guided Pike County to a 24-6 record and the school’s first state title in basketball, winning the Class 3A crown with a 59-45 win over Lauderdale County. This is his third Dothan Eagle Coach of the Year award in six years. He also earned the honor in 2015 and 2016.
Andres Burney/ Pike County
2020 Player of the Year
Background: A 6-foot-8 senior center, Burney was on Pike County’s varsity team for four seasons after transferring from Lakeland, Florida, prior to his seventh-grade year. He earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 team honors as a junior. Burney has signed to play next year at Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa.
Numbers: In 30 games, Burney averaged a Wiregrass-best 25.9 points plus 16.4 rebounds, 7.0 blocks, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals a game in helping Pike County win the Class 3A state title and finish with a 24-6 record. He was also named the state’s Class 3A Player of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
How do you feel about signing with Shelton State? I am happy. It is a nice place to go to. It is one of the best two-year colleges in the state of Alabama. I get to play with some of the players I played against like Barbour County’s Willie Screws and Ralpheal Williams.
Super 12 team selections
Andres Burney, Pike County
Senior center
Player of the Year
In 30 games, Burney averaged 25.9 points, 16.4 rebounds, 7.0 blocks, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals a game in helping Bulldogs win Class 3A state title. Signed with Shelton State.
Eiszeric Thomas, Eufaula
Senior forward
In 33 games, Thomas averaged 15.6 points (515), 8.2 rebounds (269), 2.0 assists (65), 2.0 steals (64) and 1.2 blocks (40) for state semifinalist Tigers.
DaVantae Bowick, Lakeside
Senior forward
In 23 games, he averaged 16.8 points (387), 8.0 rebounds (184), 2.7 assists (62) and 2.5 steals (65) a game for AISA Class AA state champions.
Willie Screws, Barbour County
Senior guard/forward
In 34 games, he averaged 12.3 points (419), 6.3 rebounds (215), 5.2 assists (177), 3.8 steals (129) and 2.6 blocks (87) a game for state runner-up Jaguars. Signed with Shelton State.
Ralpheal Williams, Barbour County
Senior forward/center
In 37 games, he 12.7 points (471), 7.7 rebounds (285), 2.9 assists (109), 4.6 blocks (169) and 1.0 steals (38) a game. Signed with Shelton State.
Hayes Floyd, Ariton
Junior guard
In 31 games, he averaged 15.2 points (472), 10.2 rebounds (315), 3.5 assists (109), 1.8 steals (56) and 1.1 blocks (35) a game.
Jabre Barber, Dothan
Senior guard
In 20 games, Barber averaged 13.2 points (264), 6.4 rebounds (128), 6.8 assists (136) and 3.6 steals (71) per game.
Patrick Burke, Headland
Sophomore guard
In 25 games, he averaged 23.9 a game (597), second best in the Wiregrass, and also 1.7 rebounds (42) and 1.3 steals (33) per game.
Erik Matthews, Opp
Junior center/forward
In 18 games, he averaged 17.5 points (315), 10.9 rebounds (197) and 1.1 blocks (19) per game.
Braydon Whitaker, Slocomb
Senior guard
In 25 games, he averaged 18.7 points (468), 5.5 rebounds (138), 2.5 assists (63) and 2.4 steals (60) per game.
Tomar Hobdy, Daleville
Sophomore guard
In 29 games, he averaged 17.8 points (517), 6.0 rebounds (174), 3.3 assists (97) and 2.8 steals (81) per contest.
Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva County
Sophomore guard
In 31 games, he averaged 17.4 points (516), 7.4 rebounds (217), 4.8 assists (127) and 3.4 steals (104) a game.
Honorable Mention Super 12: Jadarious Blackshire, Eufaula; Rodarius Thomas, Eufaula; Jacari Richardson, Lakeside; Jackson Blalock, Abbeville Christian; James Pouncey Jr., Dothan; Daniel Pruitt, Carroll; Elijah Terry, Carroll; Akeives Short, Charles Henderson; Devonte Townsend, Rehobeth; T.J. Holston, Ashford; DeChristian Newton, Ashford; Keshaun Martin, Dale County; Omar Cumberbatch, Pike County; Jaylen Nobles, Slocomb; Collins McClintock, Providence Christian; Bryan Matthews, Opp; Javier Walker, Barbour County; Raymond Bryant, Cottonwood; J’Quan Broxson, Geneva County; Colby Fuller, Geneva County; Brakevion Saffold, Houston County; Randarious Maddox, Goshen; Braxton Whitehead, G.W. Long; Hayden McCoy, Samson; Javon Christian, Pike Liberal Arts; Jack Anderson, Northside Methodist; Jaylyn Brown, Emmanuel Christian and Caleb Miller, Wiregrass Kings.
