Cade Gothard and Dallas Ingram, standout offensive linemen for Eufaula High School, represented their hometown Monday as members of the 57-man roster on the Grey squad at the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Both Tigers have received numerous collegiate offers and are expected to announce in February where they’ll be playing college football this fall.

The Grey team is led by head coach Dick Bell, an NFL veteran with Tampa Bay and the San Diego Chargers. Assistant coaches on the Grey squad include former Green Bay and Minnesota star Ken Stills, and several other NFL players and coaches.

The Blue team is led by head coach George Martinez, a former NFL assistant with both Oakland and Arizona.

The rosters selected are via exclusive invite-only.

College coaches from all over the country are expected to attend the game.

