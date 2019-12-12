Eufaula High senior Cade Gothard has been selected to the Alabama roster for the Alabama/Mississippi Classic All-Star Game to be held at the University of Southern Miss’ M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Saturday, Dec. 14. Gothard, who wore number 543 for the Tigers, will wear No. 56 in the game. In fact, he will be the only Alabama player wearing a number in the 50’s. Alabama will include the state’s Player of the Year, Lanett’s Kristian Story. The only other players from near Eufaula on the Alabama roster will be a trio of Central-Phenix City players. Gothard has already been contacted from several colleges regarding scholarship offers. Alabama holds the series advantage over Mississippi in the game, 22-10.
