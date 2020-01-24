gover photo

Pictured at the 25th anniversary of the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association banquet in Birmingham are (from left) Barry Dean (ALABAC executive director), Scottie Yates (Lakeside School head baseball coach), Taylor Gover (former Lakeside player), and Morris Phillips (ALABAC awards banquet director).

 Submitted photo

Lakeside baseball coach Scottie Ates and former Chief Taylor Gover, who shared the 2019 AISA state baseball championship, were each honored at the recent Alabama Baseball Coaches Association banquet in Birmingham.

Gover, who is preparing for his freshman season at Enterprise State Community College, was named the 2019 AISA Dual Player of the Year, while Ates was the Class AA Coach of the Year.

Taylor Gover is the son of Steve and Amy Gover of Eufaula.

A former all-state selection as a quarterback at Eufaula High School, Gover transferred to Lakeside prior his senior season. He was the winning pitcher in both games of the state finals against Autauga Academy in Montgomery.

The Ates-led Chiefs finished 27-8.

The banquet was held Jan. 17 at the Birmingham Marriott Hotel.

