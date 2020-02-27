Former Lakeside Chief Taylor Gover was the winning pitcher as Enterprise State Community College edged Andrew College, 8-7, Wednesday.
Gover pitched 5.1 innings, surrendered 8 hits, struck out 8, walked one and allowed five runs, three earned, before Jake Estes, of Newnan, Georgia, Easton Lumpkin of Echo, and Midland City’s Alex Friesen, who pitched final two innings, preserved the win for the 3-5 Weevils.
After falling behind, 2-0, in the top of the second inning, ESCC bats thawed out over the next three at-bats; Enterprise scored a run in the bottom of the second, four in the third and three more in the bottom of the fourth.
The Tigers notched five runs in the sixth inning, ending scoring in the 9-inning game.
The Weevils host Nunez Community College at Donaldson Park Friday night in a 9-inning game, and for a doubleheader Saturday on the ESCC campus.
Friday’s game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and Saturday’s doubleheader starts at noon, weather permitting.
