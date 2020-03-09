escc logo

Former Lakeside Chief Taylor Gover worked in relief for Enterprise State Community College Sunday, finishing the game in a 3-2 loss to Bishop State at Mobile’s Hank Aaron Stadium. Gover struck out four batters in just 2 1/3 innings.

ESCC also dropped the second game, 3-2 and 4-3. The teams split a Friday twinbill.

Enterprise State hosts Chattahoochee Valley in a South Division doubleheader Thursday with a noon start.

