Former Lakeside Chief Taylor Gover worked in relief for Enterprise State Community College Sunday, finishing the game in a 3-2 loss to Bishop State at Mobile’s Hank Aaron Stadium. Gover struck out four batters in just 2 1/3 innings.
ESCC also dropped the second game, 3-2 and 4-3. The teams split a Friday twinbill.
Enterprise State hosts Chattahoochee Valley in a South Division doubleheader Thursday with a noon start.
