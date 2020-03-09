Eufaula lost the lead late in a 3-2 defeat to Headland on Saturday. The game was tied at two with Headland batting in the bottom of the sixth when Summerlin doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Headland pitchers struck out three, while Eufaula sat down seven.
Headland took an early lead in the second inning when EHS walked in a run.
Eufaula knotted the game up at 2-2 in the top of the fourth inning. Ethan Black had a run-scoring single on the first pitch of the at bat.
Black started the game on the mound for Eufaula. He surrendered three runs on nine hits over six innings, striking out seven.
Eufaula tallied six hits. Black and Brody Ingram each had two hits to lead the Tigers
Eufaula is 6-4 on the season.
The Tigers visit Beauregard Monday and Houston County Tuesday.
